Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Raymond James has a “OUTPERFORM” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.13.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$4.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.76. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$3.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.24.

Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

