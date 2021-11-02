Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $52.72 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $52,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AGCO by 30.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $2,852,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AGCO by 38.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AGCO by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $123.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.60. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $77.48 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Bank of America downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

