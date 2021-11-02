Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $53.18 Million Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Selective Insurance Group worth $53,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

