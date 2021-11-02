Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $57.45 Million Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 932,090 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $57,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after acquiring an additional 445,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,733 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,650 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $80,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,778,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,161 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,978,000 after acquiring an additional 56,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.76.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.