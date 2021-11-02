Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $58,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after acquiring an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after acquiring an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total transaction of $1,543,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,841 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,338,891.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,250 shares of company stock worth $60,229,471. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $299.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -256.20 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.19 and a 1 year high of $312.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

