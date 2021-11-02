Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,479,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.34% of Radian Group worth $55,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDN opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

