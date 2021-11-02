Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Ralph Lauren worth $57,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $66.70 and a 52-week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

RL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

