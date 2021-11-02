Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of The Boston Beer worth $53,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 4.0% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 13.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 4.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $797.80.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $505.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $532.00 and a 200 day moving average of $816.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

