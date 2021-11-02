Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Up 47.2% in October

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the September 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CTOUF opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. Charter Hall Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.