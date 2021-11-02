Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Up 47.2% in October

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the September 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.7 days.
OTCMKTS:CTOUF opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. Charter Hall Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.75.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.