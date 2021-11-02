Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Short Interest Up 23.0% in October

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 54,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 122,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 66,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMPI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 27,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,543. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.