Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at $6.050-$6.250 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK opened at $133.19 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average of $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

CPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.