Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.65 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chevron in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $8.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.32.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Chevron stock opened at $114.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.67. Chevron has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $115.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

