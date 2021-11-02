Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Sells $1,725,150.00 in Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chevron stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.80. 567,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,506,755. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average of $103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $220.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $115.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,621,000 after purchasing an additional 449,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

