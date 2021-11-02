Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 143.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,688 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of Chewy worth $52,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $1,021,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 20.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after buying an additional 245,511 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chewy by 33.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Chewy by 18.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,390 shares of company stock worth $3,274,735. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3,735.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

