Choice Hotels International (CHH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. On average, analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CHH opened at $141.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $142.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.63.

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $564,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Choice Hotels International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1,016.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 744,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Choice Hotels International worth $88,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

