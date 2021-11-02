Christine McLoughlin Buys 250 Shares of Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) insider Christine McLoughlin acquired 250 shares of Cochlear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$224.00 ($160.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,000.00 ($40,000.00).

Christine McLoughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Christine McLoughlin purchased 232 shares of Cochlear stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$231.11 ($165.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,617.06 ($38,297.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.06.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

