Christopher Mackay Buys 234,547 Shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 234,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$684,877.24 ($489,198.03).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Christopher Mackay acquired 372,942 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$1,092,720.06 ($780,514.33).

On Friday, October 15th, Christopher Mackay acquired 125,435 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$366,270.20 ($261,621.57).

On Thursday, October 7th, Christopher Mackay acquired 676,825 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$1,759,745.00 ($1,256,960.71).

On Thursday, September 23rd, Christopher Mackay purchased 327,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$958,110.00 ($684,364.29).

On Friday, September 17th, Christopher Mackay purchased 198,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,320.00 ($48,085.71).

On Friday, August 20th, Christopher Mackay acquired 27,964 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,647.58 ($6,891.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a current ratio of 14.76.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

