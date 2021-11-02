Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Trimmed by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 60.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,783 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Amundi acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $288,969,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 138.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 24.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,859,000 after purchasing an additional 351,677 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $130.26 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.18.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.