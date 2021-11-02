Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Announces Earnings Results

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

NYSE:CHT traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $39.44. 1,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,852. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.551 per share. This is a boost from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.