CIBC Reiterates Buy Rating for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a C$53.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GIL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

