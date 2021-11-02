CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$2,400.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2,200.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$2,299.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2,185.57.

Constellation Software stock opened at C$2,185.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.32 billion and a PE ratio of 107.15. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,370.89 and a 12 month high of C$2,270.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2,141.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,954.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 64.720003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $1.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

