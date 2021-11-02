Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) rose 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 12,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 81,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

About Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF)

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

