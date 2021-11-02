Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $103.25.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.