Citigroup Downgrades STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STM. raised shares of STMicroelectronics to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

NYSE STM opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $48.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 146.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.