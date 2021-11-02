Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CVEO opened at $22.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $325.12 million, a P/E ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Civeo has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Civeo will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $143,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $108,228.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,357 shares of company stock worth $2,600,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Civeo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 96,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Civeo by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Civeo by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Civeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,050,000. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

