Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $116.37

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.37 and last traded at $115.65, with a volume of 1654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $58,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $191,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $224,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

