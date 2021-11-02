Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $116.37

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.37 and last traded at $115.65, with a volume of 1654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.69.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $58,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $191,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $224,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
