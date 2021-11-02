ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 63.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

CLPT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 14.81. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $380.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 9,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $173,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 109.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.