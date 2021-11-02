Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.69.

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.