CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the September 30th total of 115,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPS. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

CLPS Incorporation stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10. CLPS Incorporation has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting; development, maintenance and testing of software project; and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.