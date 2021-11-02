CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

CNA stock opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16.

In related news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNA Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 422.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

