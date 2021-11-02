CNH Partners LLC Invests $260,000 in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041.

AGL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

