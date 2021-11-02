CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of EJF Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,353,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,354,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $967,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EJFA opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

