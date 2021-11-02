CNH Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 13.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 640,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 76,348 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 16.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,193 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 17.0% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 558,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,164 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 72.5% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 546,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 229,773 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLCA opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.