Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Barclays

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.57.

CTSH opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

