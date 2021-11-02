Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $50.00 at DA Davidson

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cohu’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COHU. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $34.39 on Friday. Cohu has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,320.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,370 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after buying an additional 102,018 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cohu by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,551,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cohu by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.