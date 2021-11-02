Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

CL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.42.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after buying an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,547,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,438 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

