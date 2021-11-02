Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CCHWF stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Columbia Care has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCHWF. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Columbia Care from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Columbia Care to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

