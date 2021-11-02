Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Declares $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Comerica has increased its dividend by 149.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Comerica has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comerica to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.21. The stock had a trading volume of 711,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $89.21.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,070 shares of company stock worth $1,226,672. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comerica stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Comerica worth $61,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

