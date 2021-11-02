Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $257.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.19 million. On average, analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.65.

In other news, CEO Harold C. Bevis purchased 20,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,570.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

CVGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.