Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Given New $14.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.45.

CYH stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

