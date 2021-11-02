Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Health's third-quarter adjusted net income of 69 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents. The bottom line increased 283.3% on a year-over-year basis. Its shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company continues to acquire hospitals to expand the number of licensed beds. It added multiple beds over the past few years along with new surgical and procedural suites. Its restructuring initiatives substantiate its efforts to streamline operations. Shedding small assets helps it focus on its core business that comprises large hospitals, which in turn promises higher returns. Its 2021 guidance impresses. The company made investments in telehealth, which gained ample response amid the COVID-19 environment. However, its revenues have been declining due to lower admissions. A weak capital position bothers.”

CYH has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.45.

CYH stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

