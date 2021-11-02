Confluent (CFLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Confluent to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Confluent has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.240-$-0.230 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $-1.070-$-1.050 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.48 million. On average, analysts expect Confluent to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ CFLT opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47. Confluent has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $74.25.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Confluent at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
