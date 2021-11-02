Confluent (CFLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Confluent to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Confluent has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.240-$-0.230 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $-1.070-$-1.050 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.48 million. On average, analysts expect Confluent to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47. Confluent has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $74.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Confluent at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

