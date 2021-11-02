Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Down 31.0% in October

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CFMS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. 28,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,785. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.50 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Conformis from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conformis by 156.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Conformis by 48.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,463,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 476,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 112.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 795,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Conformis by 150.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 205,913 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 274.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 71,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

