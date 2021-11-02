ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,066,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $247,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,082,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $979,091,000 after buying an additional 272,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.51. The company had a trading volume of 319,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,393,946. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -189.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

