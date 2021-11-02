Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPSS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

CPSS opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a current ratio of 15.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.53.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.