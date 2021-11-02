Contrasting Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) & HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

This table compares Cloopen Group and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloopen Group N/A N/A N/A HubSpot -7.98% -7.35% -2.88%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cloopen Group and HubSpot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloopen Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 HubSpot 0 1 22 1 3.00

Cloopen Group presently has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 426.83%. HubSpot has a consensus price target of $767.08, indicating a potential downside of 4.55%. Given Cloopen Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cloopen Group is more favorable than HubSpot.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Cloopen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cloopen Group and HubSpot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloopen Group $117.65 million 5.57 -$75.43 million N/A N/A HubSpot $883.03 million 42.78 -$85.03 million ($1.08) -744.14

Cloopen Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HubSpot.

Summary

HubSpot beats Cloopen Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including internet, telecommunications, financial services, education, industrial manufacturing, and energy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc. develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.