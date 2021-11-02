Contrasting CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get CoStar Group alerts:

93.8% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoStar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CoStar Group and Uxin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $1.66 billion 20.27 $227.13 million $0.88 96.76 Uxin $100.34 million 9.02 -$64.29 million N/A N/A

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Uxin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CoStar Group and Uxin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoStar Group currently has a consensus target price of $63.70, indicating a potential downside of 25.19%. Given CoStar Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Uxin.

Volatility & Risk

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 12.51% 6.82% 5.33% Uxin -71.53% N/A -47.74%

Summary

CoStar Group beats Uxin on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions. Its brands include CoStar, which is the largest provider of CRE research and real-time data; LoopNet, which is the most heavily trafficked mobile and online real estate marketplace; Apartments.com, which is the rental home resource for renters, property managers and owners; STR, which provides performance benchmarking and comparative analytics to the hotel industry; BizBuySell, which is the online marketplace for businesses-for-sales; and Lands of America, which is the operator of online marketplaces for rural real estate. The company was founded by Andrew C. Florance and Michael R. Klein in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.