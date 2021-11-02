ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target Raised to GBX 290 at Barclays

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 229 ($2.99) to GBX 272 ($3.55) in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ConvaTec Group to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 256.83 ($3.36).

CTEC stock opened at GBX 212.80 ($2.78) on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 178.20 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 219.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.89.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

