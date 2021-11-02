Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 295.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,279 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,183 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,422 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after acquiring an additional 496,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after acquiring an additional 877,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,559,000 after acquiring an additional 74,144 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $154.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $156.18.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.
In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
