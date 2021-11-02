Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 295.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,279 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,183 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,422 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after acquiring an additional 496,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after acquiring an additional 877,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,559,000 after acquiring an additional 74,144 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $154.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $156.18.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. Copart’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

