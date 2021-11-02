Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

